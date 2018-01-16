Video Of A Chinese Rocket Booster Crashing Near A Small Town

This is a video of a booster from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket crashing back down to earth near the small town of Xiangdu, some 435 miles from the rocket's launch. I don't think that was supposed to happen. But what do I know? I'm just a man who occasionally launches bottle rockets over the wall of his cubicle to liven up the office.

While there were no known casualties or property damage, this doesn't mean it was safe. For one thing, China normally plans booster drop zones carefully and alerts (or in some cases, evacuates) areas to make sure no one gets hurt. This didn't entirely go according to plan. Moreover, the highly toxic rocket fuel and secondary explosions posed risks to curious onlookers.

Yeah, I can't imagine the people standing around in the second part of the video breathing those burning rocket fumes (i.e. hydrazine) was a good idea. If I were there I would have just quickly verified it wasn't a UFO crash then gotten the hell out of there. "And if it was a UFO crash?" I would have dragged one of the aliens back to my apartment and beaten the secrets of space out of it. "But what if it was a friendly alien?" That's cute -- you're cute. There are absolutely zero aliens with good intentions coming to visit this planet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark V, who agrees when the sky is falling, run. Or beg the mole people to let you crash in their tunnels for a few days.