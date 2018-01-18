Video Of A 1700's English Working Woman Getting Dressed In The Morning

This is a video of a lady getting dressed in the morning in the fashion of an 18th century English working woman. That...is a lot of layers. I'm more of a t-shirt and jeans guy, but that's just me and I live in the 22nd century. "21st." Really, we're not there already? What's taking so long? "Time." Haha -- check this out. *changes date in phone to January 18th, 2101, bricks phone* Well shit. "Y2KH01!" You should have warned me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, for inspiring me to go back to visit colonial Williamsburg and volunteer to churn butter during the tour.