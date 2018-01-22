Valuable Information: Australia Is A Dog And Cat Head

January 22, 2018

australia-dog-and-cat.jpg

This is a map of Australia proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that the continent is actually the heads of a giant siamese dog/cat hybrid. I'm pretty sure the dog is a schnauzer, but I can't tell you what kind of cat that is. I can tell you that Tasmania isn't cat food though, that's a hairball if I've ever seen one. And let me tell you -- I have SEEN SOME. "But I thought you didn't have cats." I inhale my girlfriend's hair in my sleep then puke it up in the shower every morning. "Too much information." My Draino bill was getting so high I had to learn to make my own.

Keep going for a triptych of the continent's canine and feline origins.

australia-dog-and-cat-head-2.jpg

Thanks to CircusDog, who can balance on a ball AND jump through hoops. You're hired.

Learning How A TV Works By Examining The Picture In Ultra-Extreme Slow Motion

Previous Story

Die With Me, A Smartphone App For Chatting With Strangers Who Also Have Less Than 5% Battery Life

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, australia, cats, dogs, earth, good to know, many bothans died to bring us this informations, neato, okay, pets, thanks internet, the world, things that look like other things, valuable information, well how about that!, you learn something new every day (except me -- i forget two important things and learn nothing)
Previous Post
Next Post