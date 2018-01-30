Animatronic Ursula Loses Head On Disney Little Mermaid Ride, Keeps On Singing

These are a couple Twitter videos from the Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure ride at Disney California Adventure starring a headless Ursula still belting out her tune. Now that's professionalism. Also, she didn't actually lose her head completely, it's just dangling by a couple wires. Do you think maybe she traded it for a prettier voice? "No." Well she definitely didn't trade it for a breast reduction, I can tell you that.

Keep going for the videos but make sure to shield your children's eyes first.

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

Thanks to Ayesha, who agrees the show must go on.