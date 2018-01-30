Animatronic Ursula Loses Head On Disney Little Mermaid Ride, Keeps On Singing

January 30, 2018

ursula-loses-head.jpg

These are a couple Twitter videos from the Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure ride at Disney California Adventure starring a headless Ursula still belting out her tune. Now that's professionalism. Also, she didn't actually lose her head completely, it's just dangling by a couple wires. Do you think maybe she traded it for a prettier voice? "No." Well she definitely didn't trade it for a breast reduction, I can tell you that.

Keep going for the videos but make sure to shield your children's eyes first.

Thanks to Ayesha, who agrees the show must go on.

  • MustacheHam

    Way to get a-head on your scare factor.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Well, she IS part octopus, right? Aren't they known for having multiple hearts and like 9 brains? She doesn't need a head.

  • MustacheHam

    Probably singing from the other mouth...well considering you're quite familiar with the octopus anatomy and biology.

