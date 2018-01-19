Unboxing Videos: Kid Orders Bong Online, Mom Makes Him Open It In Front Of Her

This is a video of some kid who bought a dab rig online, which his mom makes him open right in front of her when it arrives as his older brother films, presumably while grinning from ear-to-ear. Highlights include:

"I'm opening it, chill!"

"It just looks like, a vase for like a bunch of like, things." "What the frick! What the heck! I didn't order that. I ordered an X-Box card....or an X-Box remote. Oh wow, I did not order that!"

As someone in the Reddit comments pointed out, he should have said it was a Fleshlight before ever taking it out of the box. At least then he might have stood a chance. This was just like watching a fish in a barrel waiting to get shot. No word what his punishment will be, but I doubt he'll be needing that X-Box remote.

Thanks to Michael M, who agrees he should have known better than to try to work the vase angle. At least tell her it's some laboratory glassware and you're trying to make a love potion.