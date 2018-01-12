Timelapse Of A Man Building A Log Cabin From Scratch With No Power Tools

This is a timelapse video of Canadian outdoorsman Shawn James building himself a log cabin from scratch (like, cutting down the trees and everything), entirely without power tools, just like they used to do in the good ol' days. "Those days were probably miserable." Yeah well so are these ones.

At the beginning of the video, I show a winter drone photo of the cabin in the snow in December. Then I flashback to the first balsam fir tree I cut down with a saw and axe near the cabin. I drag the trees into place and clear the cabin site. All summer, I cut the notches in the logs as I built the cabin up, offsite. Once I was finished notching the logs with a log scribe, saw, axe, adze and wood carving gouge, I loaded up the entire cabin of logs and moved them to my land near Algonquin Park, Ontario Canada...

Because the cabin is offgrid, I have used handtools for most of the build and without power, I have no options on site regardless. The tiny house will continue to be operated with[out] power, not even renewable energy for now, so I'm heating the cabin with a woodstove fire place, which I also cook on.

Man, this seems like the exact kind of guy you'd want on your side in the event of an apocalypse. Which is exactly why I just offered him a coveted spot on my post-apocalyptic survival team, which he not-so-politely declined because I'd just be "more dead weight" and "stop eating all my squirrel meat."

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to CN, who agrees the key to surviving an apocalypse is tagging along with people who are far more resourceful and industrious than yourself.