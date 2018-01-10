Timelapse Of A Guy's 350 Hour Process Of Drawing A Poster With Every Single Pokemon

Note: Larger version HERE but it still doesn't do it justice.

This is a timelapse video of artist Christopher Cayco creating a poster (available in a handful of sizes from $30 - $100) with over 1,100 Pokemon, including "all 807 of the world famous critters plus variations and special forms." The timelapse represents over 350 hours of work over the span of 42 days. Now that is a serious labor of love. My last labor of love? Six minutes. "You're talking about sex?" What? Nooooo, I glued popsicle sticks around an empty soup can for my favorite teacher to use as a pen and pencil holder. "Oh." Of course I was talking about sex.

Keep going a couple closeups and the timelapse video.

Thank to Ryan WL, who drew a Pokemon a day for four whole days before abandoning the project. Baby steps, Ryan, baby steps.