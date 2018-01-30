The Zapata EZFly, The Latest Jet-Powered Green Goblin Style Hoverboard

January 30, 2018

This is a video demonstration of the Zapata EZFly, the company's latest jet-powered hoverboard. Unlike the company's previous models, this one has handlebars for greater stability and doesn't require the rider to wear a fuel-filled backpack. Based on all the cuts in the video, I'm guessing this thing has a flight time of about eight seconds. Still, soon hordes of tourists will be zipping around major cities on these things, taking in the sights and taking out power lines. THE FUTURE. Obviously, I'll scavenge broken parts like Rey at the beginning of The Force Awakens to-- "Build yourself a jet-powered robot lover?" What? Of course not. "Maybe though?" Tehehe! "You're a freak, GW." Who, this lil' thang? *smiles coyly, gives myself devil horns with index fingers*

Keep going for the video while I take a good long look at myself in the mirror.

Thanks to Tank, who's always dreamed of taking all 60 tons of himself to the skies.

A Super Bowl Inspired Fanny Pack With Compartments For Chips, Dip, And Beer

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: A Paranormal Activity Detecting Teddy Bear

Next Story
  • Meh

    I've always wondered why they would use a b-rated badguy in the spiderman movies, honestly isn't Venom the only one worth doing it with?

  • dougfunnay

    venom as spider mans tenuous ally. they must join forces to stop an even greater threat! of course after the velociraptor threat has been contained venom goes back to his old ways culminating in a final epic battle between spiderman and a venom possessed creature x.

    spiderman does some crazy shit and venom gets launched into space never to be seen again.........not just yet anyway.

  • Stop high fiving so much you floating seguay geeks.

  • TheQiwiMan

    WOULD
    RIDE

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!=)

    I'm totally building my own hot air balloon ride to fly over Farmington, MN during bunker siren's days every Wednesday of the month to drop medical supplies down to the citizens like tampons and toaster struedels!!!=)=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree, your kitten food is delicious and I hope you eat healthy for the rest of your forever lifetime and not just in the Hello Kitty video game as a ChocoCat twin!!=)=)=)
    Irina, thanks for going to the mailbox with me even though we were early and will probably get pneumonia walking there again when the mail finally comes!=)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: come on future hurry up and get here already before we blow ourselves up, cool now make it whisper-quiet so i can sneak up on my enemies in battle, demonstration, flying, hoverboard, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day turn my jet-thrusters on and fly away, i'm flying jack!, jet-powered, sure why not, the future nears, video
Previous Post
Next Post