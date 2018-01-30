The Zapata EZFly, The Latest Jet-Powered Green Goblin Style Hoverboard

This is a video demonstration of the Zapata EZFly, the company's latest jet-powered hoverboard. Unlike the company's previous models, this one has handlebars for greater stability and doesn't require the rider to wear a fuel-filled backpack. Based on all the cuts in the video, I'm guessing this thing has a flight time of about eight seconds. Still, soon hordes of tourists will be zipping around major cities on these things, taking in the sights and taking out power lines. THE FUTURE. Obviously, I'll scavenge broken parts like Rey at the beginning of The Force Awakens to-- "Build yourself a jet-powered robot lover?" What? Of course not. "Maybe though?" Tehehe! "You're a freak, GW." Who, this lil' thang? *smiles coyly, gives myself devil horns with index fingers*

Keep going for the video while I take a good long look at myself in the mirror.

Thanks to Tank, who's always dreamed of taking all 60 tons of himself to the skies.