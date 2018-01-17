The Little Tractor Trailer That Couldn't: Semi Tries To Climb Icy Hill, Fails, Takes Out Stoplight

This is a vertical video from Longview, Texas of a tractor trailer attempting to climb an icy hill, failing, then sliding backwards into a stoplight, which safely lands on some power lines. I love how this lady and her friends are just hanging out by the road documenting which cars and trucks are able to make it up the hill. They sound like a good time. What do think they do in the summer for fun? "Probably sit on a porch." Man, some of my fondest memories have been made sitting on a porch. "Which memories?" Future ones with these people.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to JD, who agrees that trucker should have just transferred his load to that red Mustang that did make the hill. Problem solving!