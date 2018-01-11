The Game Of Thrones Theme Performed On Musical Calculators

Musical calculators: what are they and why do they exist? "Japan." RIGHT YOU ARE. This is a video of Youtuber It's a small world performing the Game Of Thrones theme on four musical calculators (previously: her covers of the Star Wars theme and Smash Mouth's 'All Star'). You know you can buy one of these same calculators (the Senbonzakura AR-7778) on Amazon for around $25. I know because I just looked them up. I do RESEARCH. "No, you do everything you can to not work." That too.

Keep going for the performance as well as the original for reference purposes.

Thanks to Leslie A, who agrees schools should start teaching courses in musical calculators.