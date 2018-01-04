Thanks, Internet!: Two Guys Speeding Nowhere In A Honda Civic
Note: A little language.
Because this is the internet and the internet never stops producing gold, this is a video of a couple buddies make-believe racing in their Honda Civic. Then the engine starts smoking and they panic. I don't want to ruin the video for you, so just watch it. Personally, I found it the perfect amount of stupid for my brain to enjoy. "So the absolute stupidest." Correct.
Keep going for the video while I smile and nod to myself, happy some people still know how to have a good time.
Thanks to Donald B, who's pretty sure they blew a gasket.
