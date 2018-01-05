Thanks, Internet!: SpongeBob SquarePants Edited To Perform Dr. Dre's 'The Next Episode'

Note: Language obviously, The Next Episode.

This is a video edited by Mylo The Cat (previously) starring Spongebob as Dr. Dre, Patrick as Snoop Dogg, Squidward as Kurupt, and Mr. Krabs as Nate Dogg performing Dr. Dre's 1999 hit 'The Next Episode'. It was well executed. I can't even imagine the time and energy that goes into editing something like this but I'm guessing at least thirty minutes and two Mountain Dews.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Amber, who had no idea SpongeBob and the gang were so hardcore. Oh I did.