Tesla Model X 'Tows' Tractor Trailer In The Snow

This is a video of a Tesla employee using his Model X 90D vehicle to help tow a 56,500-pound United States Postal Service tractor trailer that got stuck in the snow in Raleigh, North Carolina. I say help tow, because you can see the tractor trailer is also spinning its wheels, they're both just struggling to gain any traction in the wintery conditions. So 'Tesla Model X And Tractor Trailer Simultaneously Struggle To Gain Traction In The Snow'' might also be a fitting title. Or 'GW's Handsomeness Causes Princess To Swoon', which was actually my original choice before my editor shot it down for "being too accurate" and then passing out when I winked at him.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who once towed a monster truck out of a muddy ditch with his bicycle. Wow -- let me see those calves!