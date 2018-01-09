Tesla Model X 'Tows' Tractor Trailer In The Snow

January 9, 2018

tesla-model-x-and-tractor-trailer.jpg

This is a video of a Tesla employee using his Model X 90D vehicle to help tow a 56,500-pound United States Postal Service tractor trailer that got stuck in the snow in Raleigh, North Carolina. I say help tow, because you can see the tractor trailer is also spinning its wheels, they're both just struggling to gain any traction in the wintery conditions. So 'Tesla Model X And Tractor Trailer Simultaneously Struggle To Gain Traction In The Snow'' might also be a fitting title. Or 'GW's Handsomeness Causes Princess To Swoon', which was actually my original choice before my editor shot it down for "being too accurate" and then passing out when I winked at him.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who once towed a monster truck out of a muddy ditch with his bicycle. Wow -- let me see those calves!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Can't wait for the day when all of the awesomeness of a Tesla is just called "a normal, regular car", and every other type of car disappears like the original Model Ts.

  • James Mcelroy

    you have an editor? Hahahahahaha, good one GW.

  • Geekologie

    :D

  • Irina Abramovich

    Geekologie:

    Your editor accidentally wrote, I'm a fat, loser who lives with my mom still in one of your posts!!!=) HAHA! Just kidding! He writes nice stuff about you like, that your underwear smells like girly flowers and that you use girl shampoo in the shower. AHAHA!

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're the sweetest, boy KITTEN with perfect, straight, teeth in ALL OF THE WHITE UNIVERSE and, I, TOTALLY, know that you must shop at the KU KLUX KLAN STORE!!! Tell me it's true, you little white supremacist and cross burner!=)=)=)
    Irina: Let's go shopping at American Apparel soon!!!=)

  • Doog

    Worst game of 'Tug of War' I've ever seen.

  • Irina Abramovich

    The size of that truck in the video reminded me of afterooster's wife!!! Afterooster would totally tow her if he had to, I'm guessing. She's beautiful, but needs to be towed in the winter.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: Let's live together in The Harvard Lampoon's book, The Wobbit, and also, in The Harvard Lampoon's, Bored of the Rings. We are like best elf friends who like magic spells, travel by barefoot and Adderall and green money!=)
    Irina: I know you're excited to find a job with me -- let's work harder at being motivated -- alright??!!=)

Read More: cars, driving around having a terrible time, having a terrible time, i think i can i think i can i think i can, rain sleet or snow or darkness or hellfire or brimstone or whatever you're not getting your package because we lost it, tesla, the little tesla that could, torque it up!, tractor trailer, transportation, vehicles, video, winter
