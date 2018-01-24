Terrifying: Man Jumps Into Snow Over His Head

This is a short video of an intrepid explorer jumping from the handlebars of his snowmobile (Why the handlebars? What if you'd broken your only ride back to the lodge and hot cocoa?) into the snow. DEEP snow. So deep he's completely enveloped and can't move. He says it's super scary and insane, which I believe. I like how his buddy is in no rush to help him either. In his buddy's own words, who's apparently done this before: "Yeah, I started panicking when I was in there." Well, later! Also there's no video of this guy actually getting out so we may have all just watched evidence.

Thanks to David D, who agrees you should never go exploring with a friend you don't trust with your life. Or that can't drag you back to the car in the event you break your legs.