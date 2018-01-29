Ten Minutes Of A Hydraulic Press Cutting Things With Giant Blades

January 29, 2018

hydraulic-press-with-blades.jpg

Seen here solving a math word problem about how you can slice five pizzas with only one cut so everybody gets the same amount but a quarter of them have to eat their pieces off the floor, this is a ten minute video from the Hydraulic Press Channel of their press crushing/cutting (crusting) things with a giant 8-blade attachment. The crustings in order include this stack of pizzas, a Barbie doll, a tablet computer, a head of lettuce, a bike helmet with watermelon head inside, a stack of ceramic plates, a ream of printer paper, and a skillet. Sadly missing was the hand of one of my enemies. Come on, how hard would that have been? There's so many of them. "You hate everyone." Everyone except you. You are THE CHOSEN ONE. "So you're saying you wouldn't want to see my hand under there." Stop putting words in my mouth.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around.

Thanks to Erin, who agrees we really need access to one of these things. Plus zero supervision.

