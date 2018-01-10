Taste The Rainbow: Cooking Ralph Wiggum's Grilled Crayon Sandwich From The Simpson In Real Life

This is a video of Andrew Rea of Youtube channel Binging With Babish (previously) joining Rhett and Link to cook Ralph Wiggum's delicious looking grilled crayon sandwich from the season sixteen episode 'All's Fair in Oven War' of The Simpsons. Like, with actual crayons (but sadly no thumbtacks). That must have tasted amazing. Although, personally, I prefer my crayons straight out of the box, but that's just me and I'm on a healthy raw food diet. "What have you eaten so far today?" Eight crayons, two leaves, and a scab. "Sick." Haha, dude was pissed.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gary G, who agrees they really should have included the thumbtacks for aunthenticity.