Superheroes: 'Every Stan Lee Cameo Ever' Video

Well, against all odds, we made it. 2018. What a time to be alive betting on when the world is really going to end. I hope all your dreams come true this year, and I mean that. This is a video of every Stan Lee movie and television cameo so far, excluding Thor: Ragnarok and one from the Spectacular Spiderman animated cartoon that somebody linked to in the Youtube comments that wasn't included. So most of them. But who knows, maybe they missed more. They definitely missed all the times he's appeared in my dreams. "Your dreams are non-canon." Well maybe if Marvel was willing to pay me for them they wouldn't have to be. *picks up ringing phone* Make it happen! Oh, hi mom. Of course I got the note you put in my lunch today, I love you too. Hey -- while I've got you on the line, you don't have any connections at Marvel do you? Didn't you used to work with a Jean Grey? Ooooh, Gene Grey. Well thanks anyways, super excited for spaghetti dinner tonight.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who mentioned she'd like to wish Stan a happy birthday (he turned a very spry 95 on December 28th).