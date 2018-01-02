Superheroes: 'Every Stan Lee Cameo Ever' Video

January 2, 2018

stan-lee-cameo-video.jpg

Well, against all odds, we made it. 2018. What a time to be alive betting on when the world is really going to end. I hope all your dreams come true this year, and I mean that. This is a video of every Stan Lee movie and television cameo so far, excluding Thor: Ragnarok and one from the Spectacular Spiderman animated cartoon that somebody linked to in the Youtube comments that wasn't included. So most of them. But who knows, maybe they missed more. They definitely missed all the times he's appeared in my dreams. "Your dreams are non-canon." Well maybe if Marvel was willing to pay me for them they wouldn't have to be. *picks up ringing phone* Make it happen! Oh, hi mom. Of course I got the note you put in my lunch today, I love you too. Hey -- while I've got you on the line, you don't have any connections at Marvel do you? Didn't you used to work with a Jean Grey? Ooooh, Gene Grey. Well thanks anyways, super excited for spaghetti dinner tonight.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who mentioned she'd like to wish Stan a happy birthday (he turned a very spry 95 on December 28th).

I Think I Can, I Think I Can: Toy Train Goes Off Track, Uses Wall To Get Back On Rails

Previous Story

Video Of A Snake Trying On The Tubular Hand-Knit Sweater It Received For Christmas

Next Story
  • Ed Hopkins

    My favorite one was in a deleted scene from Avengers. "Ask for her number, ya moron."

  • TheQiwiMan

    I've never enjoyed these Stan Lee cameos. Ruins the immersion and feels forced and self-indulgent.

    But I'm cold and dead inside, so maybe normies like them?

  • Ollie Williams

    I'm in complete agreement with you.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: believing in yourself, cameo, celebrities, comic books, compilation, dare to dream, do what you love, happy new year!, having a great time, having fun, heroes, i recognize that guy!, marvel, movies, stan lee, stan the man, superheroes, there's no time like the present, video, we made it, well that was inspiring
Previous Post
Next Post