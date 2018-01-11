Strike!: Woman Demonstrates How Not To Bowl

January 11, 2018

bowling-strike.jpg

This is a video of a fun-loving woman attempting to bowl. She does not do a very good job. Unless breaking the score monitor is how you're supposed to bowl, in which case I've been doing it wrong all these years. I thought the object was to slide all the way down the lane while staying on your feet. Still, you can't blame her, management shouldn't have let her bowl bare-footed. You can't get the proper slide-forward momentum bare-footed. Plus that ball was way too light. What is that, a four-pounder? Give that woman a sixteen.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who agrees this woman should probably get a slice of pizza and a soda and sit this round out.

