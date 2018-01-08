Star Wars Cantina Song Performed On A Barrel Organ

This is a video of Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes' 'Cantina Song' from the original Star Wars movie being performed on a barrel organ by Brice Dudouet, who also arranged the piece for the organ. I thought it was rather enjoyable. Sure it didn't have the full flavor of the trumtookas and floofloovers and slooslunkas that the Modal Nodes play, but I still liked it. Haha -- I bet you didn't think I knew all the name of their instruments, did you? Pfft, I know how to Wikipedia. "Those were all Dr. Seuss instruments from How The Grinch Stole Christmas." The internet is hard.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who agrees it's hard to take an organ grinder seriously when they're not wearing a monkey suit.