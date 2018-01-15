Speeding Car Hits Median, Catches Air, Gets Stuck In Second Story Of Building

This is a shot of the aftermath of a speeding car hitting a center median, catching air, and forming a cavity in the second story of a dentist's office in Santa Ana, California. Me? I've never had a cavity before. Of course I also never grew any adult teeth after all my baby ones fell out, so that might have something to do with it. *smiles* "Are those...LEGO?" I can still eat steak.

The car caught fire after it went into the building, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Stephen Horner. The driver managed to get out, but was left dangling off the bottom of the vehicle until police could catch him, said Daniel Sanchez, who witnessed the crash.

"It was crazy, it really was," Sanchez said. The driver, who admitted to using drugs, was taken to a hospital, along with a passenger. Both sustained minor injuries, the SAPD said. There were no other reported injuries.

I mean, sure, that might be a car crash, but how do we know that this isn't just a government coverup for some clandestine rocket launch that went horribly wrong? "That's definitely a Nissan Altima." IT'S A SPY SATELLITE.

Keep going for two videos: a short local news report (which includes some bad-angle security cam footage of the actual crash), and a video of the aftermath.

Thanks to Nick H, who's convinced Grand Theft Auto gives players a false sense of what's actually possible in real life.