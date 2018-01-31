Some Pig: Well Behaved Pet Pig Puts All His Toys Away

This is a video of Paul the pig putting all his toys away at the request of his owner. That is a good pig. For reference, my dog never puts any of her millions of toys away, even though I ask nicely and promise her treats. "You have to train her." She's a dog, not Thomas The Tank Engine. "Wow, you never cease to amaze, GW." Thanks! "Just how dumb are you?" Like, on a scale? "Sure." 205.6 pounds this morning, but I've had a lot of diarrhea lately and haven't been rehydrating, so probably more.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees filthy as a pigsty is a lie.