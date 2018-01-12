Smooth Moves: Controlled Car Spinout On Highway

This is a video of a car (is that a Saturn Ion?) on the highway that pulls into a lane with a much faster car approaching from behind and proceeds to spin out in the most graceful way possible. That could have ended much worse. Also, I like how that speed-demon in the white car just jumps in the right lane and takes off. I hate drivers like that. I also hate drivers like the one in the car that spins out for changing lanes without signaling. Honestly, I hate all drivers. The only good driver in history was Mrs. Wright, my middle school bus driver for Madison County, Alabama Public Schools bus #114. I remember talking to my brother about her recently and how the school collected donations after her mobile home was destroyed by a tornado and he said I'm remembering it wrong -- it wasn't a tornado, it burnt down after she fell asleep with a lit cigarette. Whatever the case, she was awesome and gave us each a bag of chips and a soda every Friday.

Keep going for the whole video.



Thanks to Greg C, who agrees blinkers are even more confusing that magnets to some people.