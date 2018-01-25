Smooth: Guys Successfully Tow Car From Ditch On One Side Of The Road To The Other

Note: Some yelling and brief language.

This is a short video of some very amateur problem solvers using one car to tow another out of a ditch and into another, much steeper ditch on the other side of the road. Clearly these aren't the guys you want showing up when you call AAA. Of course I'm sure, just like a hummingbird flapping its wings, this happens a million times a day, someone just decided to not help this time and film instead. I am thankful for that. Also: your friendship. "We're not friends." But we could be if you treated me better. Why are you so mean to me anyways? "You're my whipping boy." Is that...is that a sexual thing? Are you saying we're not friends because we're more than just friends now?!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who could have easily towed that car out then blown it up with his cannon.