Smooth: Guy Breaks Buddy's TV Trying Virtual Reality For The First Time

This is a vertical video of Youtuber Lame Videos' friend Perry playing some fear-of-heights virtual reality game (Richie's Plank Experience?) for the first time. It ends in panic and a broken television. Smooth moves, Perry. Thankfully for Lame Videos, Perry agreed to buy him a new television to replace the one he broke chickening out in virtual reality. That's nice of him. I would have just left and ended the friendship, but that's just me and I feel like I shouldn't be held responsible for the things I do in virtual reality. "Your roommate told me he walked in on you humping his recliner." In my goggles it was a Transformer!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tank, who plays virtual reality to pretend he's a plane instead.