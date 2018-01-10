Smart: Good Ol' Boy Tries To Walk On Frozen Above-Ground Pool

Note: A little adult language right at the beginning.

This is a vertical video of some good ol' boy in Crocs (you should have bought the camo ones) smoking a cigarette and taking a casual stroll on a slightly frozen above-ground pool. It works out exactly how you'd expect, unless you expected him to be able to walk around playing Jesus all day, in which case, congratulations, you just failed your expectations test -- come see me after class. Also, what brand solar heating pool cover is that? Because it clearly works wonders.

