Robotic Exotic Dancers Make Debut At Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club

Two robotic exotic dancers (previously seen here), seriously named #R2DoubleD and #TripleCPU, made their strip club debut at the Sapphire Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas earlier this month during CES 2018. No word if they garnered any tips besides, "Get off the stage and back on the assembly line!"

A rep for the club tells Metro that the robots will be "set up on stage and electronically gyrate/dance around the pole, during which human entertainers will also be performing normally around them."

That sounds like a terrible time. I don't care how good the buffet might have been, I would not have payed money to see that. And if I had accidentally paid money to see that I would definitely demand a refund, which they blatantly refused before kicking me out.

Keep going for a video demonstration of all the opposite of fun to be had. Note: video contains some human footage too so might not be suitable for work.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who clearly knows what I like and still sent me this anyway.