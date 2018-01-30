Real Products That Exist: A Paranormal Activity Detecting Teddy Bear

January 30, 2018

ghost-hunting-teddy-bear-1.jpg

This is the BooBuddy Ghost Hunting Interactive Bear, a $200 talking teddy bear that's supposed to alert you to paranormal activity. But why is it a teddy bear? Presumably so it doesn't scare away the ghosts. I ain't afraid of no ghosts! "Is that true, GW?" No, they're the only thing I'm afraid of.

BooBuddy is not just an EMF (electromagnetic field) bear but an interactive investigator that asks smart questions and reacts to changes in the environment just like a real investigator would.


BooBuddy's investigates the paranormal with you promoting positive response as well as letting us know when the environment changes. BooBuddy loves asking EVP (electronic voice phenomenon) questions in order to promote a response. If the environment changes (EMF, temperature or motion) BooBuddy responds appropriately, to let you know that there may be a presence. Just sit BooBuddy down and turn it on to get to work. BooBuddy will do the rest starting with baseline readings. For best results and documentation set a recorder or cam by the bear to document any responses.

Kids will love it, but this is NOT a toy. Some theories suggest that using a trigger object familiar and attractive to an entity may entice them to interact. BooBuddy does that and so much MORE!

Unfortunately, I don't have $200 to spend on a ghost hunting teddy bear so I had to hack my existing Teddy Ruxpin into one. "You taped a magnet and microphone to his paws." Shhhhh, I think he's picking up on something! "Well?!" False alarm, somebody flushing a toilet in the men's room. It does smell like there was a recent death in there though.

Keep going for one more shot and a video.

ghost-hunting-teddy-bear-2.jpg

Thanks to Josh H, who agrees the best paranormal activity detectors are dogs and cats.

  • This is one of those things where I have to wonder if there was actually a call for this product. Like, has the paranormal activity community been saying they needed a bunch of their ghost hunting tools combined in teddy bear form?

    My first thought when I read the title was that it for people who think their kid's room is haunted or who's kids claim the house is haunted. Otherwise, why make a teddy bear only? Couldn't they also make books or old timey stereos or those creepy porcelain dolls old ladies like?

  • RBx

    More believable if it were Thunder-Buddy bear (Ted)

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love this so much. Perfectly encapsulates how infantile and simple-minded you have to be in order to truly believe in spoopy magic.

  • PUNX

    when I see the tall shadow figure that's been living in my room I do a little spoopy magic in my pants.

  • Geekologie

    spoopy magic is real

  • Munihausen

    That's definitely not creepy as sht!

