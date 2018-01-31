Real Products That Exist: A Fancy Bag For Carrying Around Your 27-Inch iMac

January 31, 2018

imac-bag-1.jpg

This is the $77 leather and wool Lavolta Carrying Case Bag for 27-inch Apple iMacs, so you can carry your giant computer around with you IN STYLE. Laptops? Never heard of them! Obviously, I just bought one and plan on posting up at Starbucks for the day. Excuse me, but do you mind if I sit next to you? I need to be near an electrical outlet. "I'm sorry sir, but you can't be behind the counter." I PAID FOR THIS LATTE.

Keep going for a couple more shots in case you're still on the fence about whether this is the right iMac bag for you.

imac-bag-2.jpg

imac-bag-2-3.jpg

imac-bag-3.jpg

imac-bag-4.jpg

Thanks to Nicholas C, who agrees you should probably carry your iMac around in a garbage bag so nobody thinks it's something worth stealing. That's what I do with all my valuables (plus wear a shabby coat and rub dirt on my face).

