Problem Solving: Man Creates Makeshift Snowplow Out Of Lawnmower And Flatscreen Television Box

January 4, 2018

makeshift-snowplow.jpg

This is a vertical video of MacGyver Sr. demonstrating the snowplow he built by bungee cording a 50-inch flatscreen television box to his ride-on lawnmower. You know what they say: necessity is the mother of invention. Cool, but who's the father? "Not you." Oh thank God, Maury, I was getting worried there for a second.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy Dave, who tried to convince his girlfriend to let him buy a new 75-inch television for the same reason. It didn't work.

