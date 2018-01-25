Pikachu Follows Over During Public Appearance

January 25, 2018

This is a short video of Pikachu wearing a business suit (or is that a Hogwarts uniform?) and falling down during some sort of public appearance (previously: Pikachu deflating during a dance routine and all heck breaking loose). It appears as though he was trying to flee from that lady with the microphone. Did that lady do something to you, Pikachu? *Pikachu whispering* She made you battle your friends?! Jesus, that sounds terrible. There, there, now is that something I can bet on?

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees at least it wasn't a Snorlax or Groudon falling (they're heavy).

  • Cole Rollins

    I hate it when I follow over.

  • Evan Lang

    Does GW use voice dictation to write these things or what? I dunno, man...

  • Fukayna

    I hate it when I follow over.

  • John Strauss

    Business Pikachu looks like a cockatiel.

  • Amir Smit

    I hate it when I follow over.

  • sizzlepants

    Hmm... is this an autocorrect or a google translate fail.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    at least it wasn't a vertical video, then all the pedants would REALLY have a field day

  • Rocco Ditalia

    How is it even possible to make that typo

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Nothing is impossible to he who will try"- Alexander the Great

  • TheQiwiMan

    I hate it when I follow over.

  • James Mcelroy

    Go home Pikachu, you're drunk.

