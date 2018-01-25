Pikachu Follows Over During Public Appearance
This is a short video of Pikachu wearing a business suit (or is that a Hogwarts uniform?) and falling down during some sort of public appearance (previously: Pikachu deflating during a dance routine and all heck breaking loose). It appears as though he was trying to flee from that lady with the microphone. Did that lady do something to you, Pikachu? *Pikachu whispering* She made you battle your friends?! Jesus, that sounds terrible. There, there, now is that something I can bet on?
Keep going for the whole video.
ダルマッカが転んだ！でリアルに転ぶサカキのまねっこピカチュウ#pokemon #メガトウキョー #ポケモンセンター #ピカチュウ pic.twitter.com/3Gvyyb8AM7— まー (@rnmna) January 20, 2018
Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees at least it wasn't a Snorlax or Groudon falling (they're heavy).
