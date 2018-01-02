Pet Parakeet Can Perfectly Mimic A Zipper Being Zipped

This is a video of Kiwi the parakeet demonstrating his ability to perfectly imitate the sound of a zipper being zipped. How is he so good at it? In his owner's own words while I try to teach my make-believe bird the sound of a bra being unclasped and boobies spilling out:

For the first couple of years we had Kiwi, his cage was near a coat closet, so he heard coats zipping up every morning. It wasn't until a couple years later that we realized the noise he was making was actually a zipper noise! Now, you can make a zipper noise and he will repeat it back. It's incredible!

Obviously, this is the perfect bird to own if you ever want to mistakenly leave the house without your pants zipped. "Excuse me sir, but your fly is down." What -- but I heard the sound before I left this morning!

Kiwiiiiiiiiiiiii!

