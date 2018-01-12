Penguin Stormtroopers Strutting To The Imperial March To Introduce Lord Vader

January 12, 2018

This is video of a group of king penguins (aka a waddle, rookery or huddle) from the Cincinnati Zoo marching down a ramp to their outdoor enclosure with the Star Wars Imperial March added for extra effect. And bringing up the rear of the line is none other than the Dark Lord of the Sith himself. How about that?! People have way too much time on their hands.

Thanks to Lisa A, who informed me that's actually Emperor Penguintine at the end.

