Penguin Stormtroopers Strutting To The Imperial March To Introduce Lord Vader

This is video of a group of king penguins (aka a waddle, rookery or huddle) from the Cincinnati Zoo marching down a ramp to their outdoor enclosure with the Star Wars Imperial March added for extra effect. And bringing up the rear of the line is none other than the Dark Lord of the Sith himself. How about that?! People have way too much time on their hands.

Keep going for the video.

Stormtroopers walking down the stairs followed by Darth Vader. pic.twitter.com/LoQhOtdkpq — Sam Kalidi (@samkalidi) January 11, 2018

Thanks to Lisa A, who informed me that's actually Emperor Penguintine at the end.