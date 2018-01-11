Party Games: Throwing A K-Cup Into A Keurig Coffee Maker

Because beer pong promotes beer consumption and some people just want to be rewarded with a nice hot cup of coffee, this is a vertical video of some guy and girl at what appears to be one of the most boring holiday parties ever attempting to throw a K-Cup into a Keurig coffee maker. After a couple of throws the guy actually makes it, and proceeds to walk right out the front door. Come on bro, if the party was really that bad you shouldn't feel obligated to wait until you sink a K-Cup to leave, just leave.

Keep going for the video, slow-motion shot at the end.

Thanks to Shannon G, who agrees you haven't lived until you've played throw the spoon in the garbage disposal.