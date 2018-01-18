P0rnHub Releases Stats On Post Hawaii Missile Alert Fap Attack

Last Saturday, January 13th, Hawaii was mistakenly alerted to a missile attack after a government employee accidentally clicked the 'MISSILE ALERT' button instead of the 'TEST MISSILE ALERT' button during a drill. I'm guessing he failed that drill. And apparently in the wake of that false alarm, Hawaiians rushed to their computers and mobile devices to arm their own missiles and relieve the stress of thinking they were just about to die. Personally, I'm surprised they didn't hit the site the moment they heard about the attack, but that's just smart thinking because you never if you're gonna get another chance. Also if you remember tell your family you love them.

