Older Brother Repeatedly Flips Circuit Breaker To Scare Sister And Her Friends Playing With Ouija Board

January 19, 2018

ouija-board-lights-prank.jpg

Note: Volume so you can hear the screaming.

This is a super short video of older brother Jake Hessing doing what older brothers do best and terrorizing his little sister and her friends by repeatedly flipping the circuit breaker in the basement while they're upstairs playing with a Ouija board. A solid prank. Now he just needs to ramp up his efforts and get some blood to drip out of the air conditioning vents like my brother used to do when me and my friends would play with the Ouija board at my parents' house growing up. "I never did that." And what about all the dead birds? "What are you talking about?" DON'T YOU F*** WITH ME, FRANK, I STILL LIVE HERE.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees the best part about Ouija boards is being able to communicate with your pets that have passed so you can ask them how heaven is and tell them that you miss them.

Man Carves Snow DeLorean In Street, Confuses Police

Previous Story

Experimental Rescue Drone Successfully Drops Flotation Device To Two Stranded Swimmers

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    Solid prank. Would try.

  • Ollie Williams

    The real scary part is that people are retarded enough to still film vertically.

  • the Dude

    Consider this though, the subject of the filming is a vertical box. If anything would work with vertical video, it's that.

  • aldenscott

    You're making that criticism for THIS video? You think something exciting is going on next to the circuit box during that 10 seconds?

  • Nope

    Well we're never going to know now, are we?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: board games, clever, electricity, games, good ideas, hahahahhaha, heck yeah now start a fire somewhere, lights, power, pranks, screaming, so simple and so solid, spirits, terrifying, that brought me great joy, the other side, video, why didn't i think of that?, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post