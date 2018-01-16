Okaaaay: Guy Performs The Star Wars Cantina Song On A Rubik's Cube While Solving It

Inspired by Dani Ochia's pencil and paper mathematical formula performance of the song, this is a video of Youtuber TheCubician performing the Star Wars Cantina Song on a Rubik's Cube while solving it. It appears he had the cube perfectly set up so it would be solved when the song was over. How do people come up with stuff like this? And, perhaps even more importantly, why do people come up with stuff like this? "Internet fame and glory." Well be careful -- internet fame, like hard drugs, is a slippery slope. One minute you're performing Rubik's Cube Star Wars covers for clicks and the next you're setting the record for beer-bonging Tide Pods.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees there's nothing the internet won't come up with.