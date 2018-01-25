Okaaay: Burger King Explains Net Neutrality With Whoppers

January 25, 2018

burger-king-net-neutrality.jpg

The internet: it's a confusing series of tubes that nobody understands. Whoppers: they're flame-grilled and should always be ordered with cheese. Enter this Burger King video, an attempt at explaining net neutrality with Whoppers to allegedly real (and really angry) customers in one of their restaurants. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that the internet should be made out of cheeseburgers. Was that the message? Nailed it, BK! You should start selling curly fries.

Keep going for the video.

