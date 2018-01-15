Oh, You Know, Just A Tiny R/C Car Zipping Down The Highway

January 15, 2018

rc-car-on-highway.jpg

This is a vertical video captured by someone riding shotgun on Highway 59 near Houston, Texas of an R/C car zipping down the road alongside him. I assume the tiny car was being controlled by somebody in the white truck in front of it, or a car following it that was out of frame. Also, I like how the guy filming clarifies that this is Highway 59 SOUTH, like it would be totally normal to see an R/C car heading northbound.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who was really hoping to see the car drive up a ramp into the back of a tiny red tractor trailer Spy Hunter style.

