Oh, You Know, Just A Guy Waving His Hand Through A Stream Of Molten Metal
This is a video from Armenia of a metal smelter repeatedly waving his hand through a waterfall of molten metal. I'm sure there's a perfectly good scientific explanation why he doesn't have a skeletal hand right now, but I still wouldn't have done that. When reached for comment about the feat, the man informed me when your balls were forged in the heart of a dying star, a little molten metal on your hand ain't shit. Do lava next!
Keep going for the video. First minute is worthwhile buildup.
Thanks to me, for not being convinced this guy isn't at least part demon.
