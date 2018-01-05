Oh Wow: Video Of A Falling Apart RV Still Driving Around Town

This is a video of an in no way street legal RV cruising down the street in San Jose, California. I like how the spare tire on the back is just a rim. It looks like the whole thing is being held together with bungee cords, and I'm using held together very loosely. The vehicle's tow hitch is dragging on the ground. I guess Cousin Eddie really has hit rock bottom. How the hell do I get pulled over regularly and this RV is still cruising around no problem? "Well for one, the driver isn't shooting fireworks out the window at every stop light." Oh, so you're siding with the police now? I see how it is. Also there's no way I would go anywhere near that RV, not even parked in somebody's yard on cinderblocks.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees that thing must be a hit at tailgates.