Oh Wow: Photographer Captures A Flock Of Birds Forming Shape Of A Giant Bird

This is a small series of photos captured by photographer Daniel Biber of a murmuration (a flock of starlings flying in 'swooping, intricately coordinated patterns') in Costa Brava, Spain. At several times the birds actually look like they're forming a giant bird, VOLTRON STYLE. How about that! You think they did that on purpose? "No." But they could have. "But they didn't." You don't give birds enough credit, one time a seagull stole my ice cream cone AND shat on my back.

Keep going for a couple more pics.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees birds are way smarter than we give them credit for. Especially bats. "Bats aren't birds." That's what they want you to think!