Oh Wow: Photographer Captures A Flock Of Birds Forming Shape Of A Giant Bird

January 4, 2018

birds-form-bird-1.jpg

This is a small series of photos captured by photographer Daniel Biber of a murmuration (a flock of starlings flying in 'swooping, intricately coordinated patterns') in Costa Brava, Spain. At several times the birds actually look like they're forming a giant bird, VOLTRON STYLE. How about that! You think they did that on purpose? "No." But they could have. "But they didn't." You don't give birds enough credit, one time a seagull stole my ice cream cone AND shat on my back.

Keep going for a couple more pics.

birds-form-bird-2.jpg

birds-form-bird-3.jpg

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees birds are way smarter than we give them credit for. Especially bats. "Bats aren't birds." That's what they want you to think!

  • Talon184

    This is even more amazing when you consider that the photographer had to be at the proper angle for this to look like a bird. If he had viewed it from another compass direction, he never would have noticed its unique form.

    Very cool!

  • Tigerh8r

    Photoshop, the shadows are all wrong ... wait, that line was funny about 4 years ago on this site, right?

  • TheQiwiMan

    #CHECKMATEATHEEISTS

  • Tim Buchanan

    Soon to be tattooed on white girls everywhere.

