Oh Wow: Guy 100% Full Combos Guitar Hero 3's 'Through The Fire And Flames' While Blindfolded

January 22, 2018

blindfolded-full-combo-fire-and-flames.jpg

This is a video of Twitch user randyladyman completing the Guitar Hero 3 version of DragonForce's notoriously difficult 'Through The Fire And Flames' with a full combo while blindfolded. What's a full combo? Let me copy/paste that for you while I blindfold myself with my neck tie and see if I can make it to the break room without punching any coworkers:

Full Combo, more commonly abbreviated as FC, is the term that refers to beating a song while correctly playing every note without overstrumming. This is different from simply scoring 100% on a song, since one can "break" (reset) their Multiplier, by overstrumming, and still play 100% of the notes.

Impressive. Maybe not as impressive as the time I performed a full combo on the same song while blindfolded and with the guitar behind my back and on fire, but I forgot to record it so nobody would believe me anyways. I swear, the one time I forget to turn my webcam on. "You're lying." Fine, the second time I forget to turn my webcam on. The first was a sexy show for a girlfriend.

Keep going for the video, full combo run starts around 1:30.

Thanks to Daniel, who agrees a $1,000 a month taco fund is pretty ambitious. I'm only good for about $800 worth of tacos a month and I constantly feel like I'm about to die.

Die With Me, A Smartphone App For Chatting With Strangers Who Also Have Less Than 5% Battery Life

Previous Story

Cool: A Futuristic Programmable Graphics-Changing Dress

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: blindfolded, dare to dream, fast, good lord, guitar, impressive, instruments, join my band?, just how many times have you tried that?, nailed it, oh wow, perfection, skills, songs, trying hard and believing in yourself, video games, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god
Previous Post
Next Post