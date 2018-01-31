Oh, Japan: A Novelty Two-Person Sleeping Bag That Looks Like A Pair Of Blue Jeans

January 31, 2018

two-person-jeans-sleeping-bag-1.jpg

This is the ~$390 'Super Big Wrapped in Warmth Happy Furry Jeans Sleeping Bag' available from Fellissimo in Japan. It looks like a giant pair of jeans but is actually a sleeping bag made for two (previously: a sleeping bag that makes you look like a fried shrimp). As you can see, it's perfect for a lady and her polar bear friend wearing a sleep mask. Why does it exist? No clue. Besides, isn't every sleeping bag a sleeping bag for two if you don't mind getting close? Know what I'm saying? "You're saying you want to invite me to a sleepover." Come on, I'll order pizza and we can talk about boys. "I'm listening." Piggy gets crushed by a rock!

Keep going for several more products shots in case you weren't sure if this is really the right two-person novelty sleeping bag for you, which I really can't imagine it is. Or for anyone.

two-person-jeans-sleeping-bag-3.jpg

two-person-jeans-sleeping-bag-2-3.jpg

two-person-jeans-sleeping-bag-2-3-3-3.jpg

two-person-jeans-sleeping-bag-2-3-3.jpg

two-person-jeans-sleeping-bag-2.jpg

Thanks to Melissa H, who agrees it's more important to share your warmth during those cold nights outdoors.

A Compilation Of Tesla's Autopilot Predicting Crashes

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • TheQiwiMan

    Perfect for a dude and his Forever Alone Anime Body Pillow Waifu.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    Or a $15k robotic girlfriend.

  • TheQiwiMan
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but why?, comfy, expensive, i can't cuddle in that!, i don't think you've introduced me to your sleep mask wearing friend, jeans, novelty products, oh japan, okaaaaaay, real products that exist, selling things, sleeping at night, sleeping bag, sleeping during the day (my favorite), staying warm, things that look like other things, wearing things
Previous Post