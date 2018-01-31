Oh, Japan: A Novelty Two-Person Sleeping Bag That Looks Like A Pair Of Blue Jeans

This is the ~$390 'Super Big Wrapped in Warmth Happy Furry Jeans Sleeping Bag' available from Fellissimo in Japan. It looks like a giant pair of jeans but is actually a sleeping bag made for two (previously: a sleeping bag that makes you look like a fried shrimp). As you can see, it's perfect for a lady and her polar bear friend wearing a sleep mask. Why does it exist? No clue. Besides, isn't every sleeping bag a sleeping bag for two if you don't mind getting close? Know what I'm saying? "You're saying you want to invite me to a sleepover." Come on, I'll order pizza and we can talk about boys. "I'm listening." Piggy gets crushed by a rock!

Keep going for several more products shots in case you weren't sure if this is really the right two-person novelty sleeping bag for you, which I really can't imagine it is. Or for anyone.

Thanks to Melissa H, who agrees it's more important to share your warmth during those cold nights outdoors.