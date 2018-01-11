Of Course He Did: Kid Falls Into Man's Giant Jenga Tower

January 11, 2018

kid-knocks-over-jenga-tower.jpg

This is a short video from Hanoi, Vietnam of a man building a giant Jenga block style tower in a park when a kid wanders too close and a woman tries to grab him but knocks him into the tower instead. Honestly, it was probably bound to happen sooner or later. Still, I can't help but feel like that tower is somehow a metaphor for my life. "Because it's in shambles?" Sure, sure, that too, but I was thinking more because-- "A woman and child ruined it?" Exactly.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to JD, who's not convinced that woman and child weren't in on the act to score more sympathy tips from the audience.

