Of Course He Did: Kid Falls Into Man's Giant Jenga Tower

This is a short video from Hanoi, Vietnam of a man building a giant Jenga block style tower in a park when a kid wanders too close and a woman tries to grab him but knocks him into the tower instead. Honestly, it was probably bound to happen sooner or later. Still, I can't help but feel like that tower is somehow a metaphor for my life. "Because it's in shambles?" Sure, sure, that too, but I was thinking more because-- "A woman and child ruined it?" Exactly.

Thanks to JD, who's not convinced that woman and child weren't in on the act to score more sympathy tips from the audience.