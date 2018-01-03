Oasis' 'Wonderwall' Performed In The Style Of Different Musical Genres

This is a video of stone-faced musician Seth Everman (previously) performing Oasis' 'Wonderwall' in the style of a variety of different musical genres while testing out all the different sounds and beats on his new keyboard. What was your favorite? Honestly, by the time it was over, I was just happy for the video to end. Not that I didn't enjoy it, I'm just of a musical purist -- I prefer the original songs by the original artist. "You're in a Matchbox Twenty cover band." Not just A Matchbox Twenty cover band, THE Matchbox Twenty cover band. You should come see us this Friday, I'll tell my mom to put you on the list.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to J.R., who agrees he should have done 'Don't Look Back In Anger' instead. Me? I only look back in anger, and usually yell something mean.