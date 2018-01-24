Now You're Talking: An R/C Car With Rocket-Powered Jump Capabilities
This is a video of Youtuber David Windestal demonstrating the R/C car he modified with a 120-pounds of thrust vertical rocket engine so it can jump over obstacles. And jump it does! I wish I'd had one of these when I was a kid, there's no way I wouldn't be an astronaut right now. Or have eyebrows or be able to grow hair on my face. And isn't that what being an astronaut is all about? "Melting your face off?" I don't know why I even bother trying to talk space with you, it's like talking to a sexy rock.
Keep going for the whole video, actual liftoff starts at 2:25, with a bunch of different angles following.
Thanks to Terrance, who agrees adding rockets makes everything better.
