Now You're Talking: An R/C Car With Rocket-Powered Jump Capabilities

This is a video of Youtuber David Windestal demonstrating the R/C car he modified with a 120-pounds of thrust vertical rocket engine so it can jump over obstacles. And jump it does! I wish I'd had one of these when I was a kid, there's no way I wouldn't be an astronaut right now. Or have eyebrows or be able to grow hair on my face. And isn't that what being an astronaut is all about? "Melting your face off?" I don't know why I even bother trying to talk space with you, it's like talking to a sexy rock.

Keep going for the whole video, actual liftoff starts at 2:25, with a bunch of different angles following.

