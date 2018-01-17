Now Make It Bigger: An Official Jurassic Park Power Wheels Jeep

January 17, 2018

jurassic-park-power-wheels-jeep-1.jpg

Seen here at the exact moment he spotted a t-rex while his copilot points at a f***ing tree, a young boy prepares to steer his new Jurassic Park Power Wheels Jeep out of dino-danger. The $400 vehicle has a top speed of 5MPH (paleontologists estimate a t-rex could run around 12MPH), a functional light bar, images of a t-rex chasing you in all the mirrors, and makes dinosaur sound effects. Obviously, it's the perfect ride for a blogger who plans on shrinking himself down to a third of his current size. "You're talking about yourself?" Do you know any other bloggers dumb enough to step in front of an experimental shrink-ray just so they can drive a Jurassic Park Power Wheels Jeep? "You truly are a gift from God." Thanks! "But like, a white elephant gift." Dammit! You were so close to loving me, I could almost feel the warmth of your touch. Can't you just be nice to me for once? "You're the one that puts the words in my mouth." I know, but you're inherently evil, I can't change that about you on my own.

Keep going for shots of the vehicle from all around.

jurassic-park-power-wheels-jeep-2.jpg

jurassic-park-power-wheels-jeep-3.jpg

jurassic-park-power-wheels-jeep-4.jpg

jurassic-park-power-wheels-jeep-5.jpg

Thanks to Taylor, who agrees of all the parks, Jurassic is probably the coolest.

Demonstration Of LG's 65-Inch Rollable OLED Television

Previous Story

The Little Tractor Trailer That Couldn't: Semi Tries To Climb Icy Hill, Fails, Takes Out Stoplight

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    Needs dino suit to have daddy wear and chase you while wearing.

  • Doog

    Exactly what I was thinking. I'm sure such a video will make the rounds before long

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love it when you talk dirty.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Nice, the max speed is exactly the same as in the movie.

  • Munihausen

    Needs more dilophosaurus.

  • TheQiwiMan

    WOULD RIDE

  • Doog

    10/10?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dinosaurs, driving around having the time of your life, getting around, having a great time, jurassic park, kids these days, movies, must be nice, pow pow power wheels, power wheels, spoiled little jerks, things that look like other things, vroom vroom, where was this when i was a kid (and where were my rich parents to buy it?)
Previous Post
Next Post