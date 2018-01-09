Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Played In A Major Key, Altered To Sound Like A Punk-Pop Song

This is Nirvana's classic 'Smells Like Spirit' performed by Sleep Good in a major key and tweaked to sound like a punk-pop song. I'd by lying if I told you I liked it as much as the original, and that's saying a lot because I'm a compulsive liar and really WANT to convince you of that. I can't though because I'm Nirvana's biggest fan, and can't help but feel that Kurt is rolling in his grave right now. "Impossible." I know, I know, bodies can't actually roll in their graves. "No, because was cremated and his ashes scattered." I knew that. I'm wearing a Nirvana smiley face t-shirt, aren't I? You're not a bigger fan than me if that's what you're trying to get at. "It still has the Target tag on it." It doesn't matter where it's from!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jan, who agrees that, while Teen Spirit is decent, nothing beats Secret Invisible Solid for 8 hours of sweat-proof protection.

  • Nirvana was great because they weren't this. This has been run through the crap filter.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This video player just gave me terminal cancer.

  • Daniel Holstein

    The fact that this was seemingly done without acknowledging the sad irony of it all makes it even sadder.

  • sizzlepants

    AKA - when your crappy band can't manage any other way of getting press

  • PUNX

    I don't know, both versions still horrible

  • Mark

    The tweaking is what makes it sound so lame.

  • Doog

    This is just wrong. So wrong.

  • Andyman7714

    Started off sounded like a BTO song.

