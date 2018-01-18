Nintendo Labo, The Switch's New $70+ Cardboard Accessories

January 18, 2018

nintendo-labo-2.jpg

This is a video introduction to Nintendo Labo, a series of assemble-yourself cardboard accessories for use with the Nintendo Switch and its controllers. The $70 Variety Kit includes five different projects: an R/C car, fishing rod, house, motorbike and piano, as well as little games to play with your new accessories. The $80 Robot Kit includes a cardboard backpack and strings that attach to your hand grips and feet to allow you to control a giant robot in-game. It's basically like poor virtual reality. Fun! But still -- cardboard? My cats are going to tear these things to shreds provided I don't accidentally sit or step on them first! "Do you even own a Switch?" Well, no. "So...." Welcome to the internet, I have strong opinions about things that have absolutely zero bearing on my own life.

Keep going for the video.

Video Of A 1700's English Working Woman Getting Dressed In The Morning

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: DIY, accessories, building things, cardboard, console gaming, do it yourself, groundbreaking, hmm, iffy, interactive, interesting, nintendo, peripherals, pushing the envelope, questionable, real products that exist, video games, virtual reality, well that looks fun for an afternoon, what a time to be alive, yeah but cardboard?
Previous Post