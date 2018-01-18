Nintendo Labo, The Switch's New $70+ Cardboard Accessories

This is a video introduction to Nintendo Labo, a series of assemble-yourself cardboard accessories for use with the Nintendo Switch and its controllers. The $70 Variety Kit includes five different projects: an R/C car, fishing rod, house, motorbike and piano, as well as little games to play with your new accessories. The $80 Robot Kit includes a cardboard backpack and strings that attach to your hand grips and feet to allow you to control a giant robot in-game. It's basically like poor virtual reality. Fun! But still -- cardboard? My cats are going to tear these things to shreds provided I don't accidentally sit or step on them first! "Do you even own a Switch?" Well, no. "So...." Welcome to the internet, I have strong opinions about things that have absolutely zero bearing on my own life.

Keep going for the video.