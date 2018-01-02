Nigerian Prince Scammer Arrested In Louisiana

Seen here looking far more like the kind of person I'd expect to be getting scammed instead of doing the scamming, 67-year old Michael Neu of Slidell, Louisiana does a poor job looking up at the camera for his booking photo, presumably because his back hurts and the police wouldn't let him put his orthopedic shoes on.

Michael Neu, who is neither Nigerian nor a prince, has been charged with 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

Neu helped shuttle fraudulently obtained money to his co-conspirators, some of whom actually do live in Nigeria, according to the Slidell Police Department. The ubiquitous scheme, which begins when an email is sent to an unsuspecting recipient the scammers claim has been named as the beneficiary in a will, is designed to collect personal information that is then used to steal money and identities online.

Man, how does a 67-year old man get involved with a Nigerian prince scam? Because that's what I want to know. You think he was initially a scam target but caught on and told them he wants in on the action? This is going to keep me up all night. Plus, you know, my anxiety. Read me a story to help me relax? "Sure, this story is called 'Every Mistake You've Ever Made'." Awesome, the same one I always read to myself.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees somebody really needs to come up with a new scam. I'm thinking something alien related.